Kilkenny rents rise by 6% in first quarter of 2021

According to the latest Daft report rents in Kilkenny were 6.1% higher in the first quarter of 2021 than a year previously.

The average listed rent in Kilkenny is now €1057, up 85% from its lowest point.

Rents in Leinster's south-eastern counties rose 7.6% year-on-year, reflecting a sharp fall in availability - just 57 homes were available to rent on May 1, down two thirds compared to a year ago.

Rents nationally in the first three months of 2021 were on average 2.1% higher than in the final three months of 2020, according to the latest Rental Report by Daft.ie. The average monthly rent stood at €1,443 in the first quarter of 2021, up 1.7% year-on-year and up almost 95% from a low of €742 per month seen in late 2011.