Callout for budding artists to create a logo for Kilkenny garda youth awards

Budding artists are being asked to design a logo for this year’s Garda Youth Awards.

This year local gardaí in conjunction with Netwatch and Kilkenny County Council are adding another dimension to the awards with the introduction of the Garda Youth Awards 2021 Create a Logo Art Competition.

“We are calling on all young people, aged 13 to 21 years, in the Kilkenny and Thomastown and Carlow Garda District communities to design a logo for the Awards this year,” a spokesperson said.

“The task is to create a hand drawn logo that encompasses the meaning of these awards.

“The awards celebrate young people in our communities who are doing extraordinary things in their lives. A standout theme is kindness. So, get your pencils out and see what inspiration comes to you.”

The winner will receive a hoodie with their own logo creation printed on it, €100 worth of art supplies and art lessons with local artist.

Details of this competition are available online, so any budding artists should keep an eye on An Garda Siochana and Netwatch social media platforms for details. For more or to enter click here