Two for today: The Happy Pottery with a touch of creative delight for Kilkenny

As part of the Back in Business campaign by kilkennypeople.ie - we're highlighting Kilkenny businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services across the county are becoming available, so make sure to support them. Here's another for today - The Happy Pottery.



The Happy Pottery was born based on the idea of creating an all inclusive, accessible, open, creative space. The studio shop allows every age and ability to have fun and create memories. At present, services include:



Paint your own pottery

Workshops for groups outside of the studio. In line with guidelines - creches, schools primary secondary, corporate activity, charity organisations, nursing homes, hotels, event management companies.

Take away

Paint your own pottery at home kit: Pick your piece of ceramics and we give all you need to paint your own masterpiece at home. Individual packs, birthday party packs for outdoor gathering at home, or for zoom birthdays.

Gift

Buy a Paint your own pottery gift box- Gift boxes.

Paint a pottery and Gift it.

Gift cards available online and in store for pick-up.

Find them on Facebook and Instagram.