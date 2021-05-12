This week's Kilkenny People is in shops now
The Kilkenny People
In this week's Kilkenny People - in shops today:
- Illegal quarrying is taking place in Kilkenny causing 'untold devastation' to the environment, says TD John McGuinness
- A meeting to discuss Kilkenny's Smithwick's Experience involving local vinters and Diageo will take place tomorrow
- Taoiseach weighs in on debate over proposed South Kilkenny Glanbia plant with An Taisce
- Sports: Coverage of the clash between Kilkenny and Dublin at the weekend, as well as camogie, golf, soccer and more
- The top stories and news from Kilkenny's court sittings in recent days.
- All the important coverage from your local area from notes correspondents.
All these stories and more in this week’s Kilkenny People - available in shops now.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on