Two for today: Delight as Kilkenny's National Reptile Zoo re-opens

As part of the Back in Business campaign by kilkennypeople.ie we will be highlighting Kilkenny businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

Make sure to support local businesses and venues as the county re-opens. After being closed for what seems like a lifetime, Kilkenny's National Reptile Zoo was finally able to re-open to the public on Monday, May 10.

"As we are an indoor facility, we were not allowed to open back up a few weeks ago like other outdoor zoos. It’s great to be able to finally welcome people back through our doors and get back to teaching about conservation and the amazing animals that are in our charge," says James Hennessy.



"We’ve been busy keeping the place maintained and our animal welfare standards high for the last year, so reopening hasn’t needed too much extra preparation. The facility is well marked out for social distancing and hand, and general hygiene has always been a priority for us. We’ve scheduled time slots on our online booking system to ensure that visitors are comfortably spaced apart.

"As we receive no finding other than from the public, the last year has been very difficult here. Behind closed doors we’ve still had to continue our work as normal. The animals aren’t aware that there’s a pandemic and so there care must remain the same. The public have been amazing help while we were closed, adopting animals from our website, purchasing future VIP packages, even dropping in vegetables for our tortoise! We’ve had to temporarily halt our conservation work abroad, mainly due to funding. But we are hoping to kick back off again this winter with a project in Uganda dealing with human/crocodile conflict."

For more see www.nationalreptilezoo.ie or email info@nationalreptilezoo.ie.

