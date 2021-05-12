Kilkenny TD welcomes long overdue Birth Information and Tracing legislation

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Kathleen Funchion TD, has welcomed the Minister for Children’s publication of legislation to address access to information and tracing services for all adopted people.

Speaking after yesterday’s announcement, the TD for Carlow Kilkenny said:

“The rights of an adopted person to access their full personal information must be at the heart of this legislation.

“So many adopted people in Carlow and Kilkenny have been impacted their entire lives by an inability to access their birth and care information. The number of people from both constituency’s that have contacted me seeking their birth certificates has been phenomenal.

“They have shared their deeply personal stories with me and with so many survivors you know that they are still really impacted by the injustice of being denied their identity.

“I and Sinn Féin have steadfastly stood with all adopted people in calling for comprehensive legislation to give adopted people access to their birth certificates, care information, adoption records and medical information.

“And that this information would be released in full and unredacted to an adopted person regardless of their adoption story.

“I am pleased to learn that provision will be given to persons who believe they may be the victim of an illegal adoption, particularly in light of the recent RTÉ Investigates programme which highlighted the shocking and widespread adoption practices of state and church in Ireland in the past.

“I have consistently advocated on behalf of all adopted people for the right to their personal birth and care information. And to this end I published legislation, which passed in January of this year to give all adopted people the right to access their birth records.

“This legislation really matters for adopted people and I look forward to working with the Minister and any relevant departments to make this hugely significant legislation a reality.

“I now look forward to the opportunity to discuss this legislation in depth in the Children’s Committee and the opportunity to hear from the relevant groups their views on this proposed legislation.

"As I have said throughout, the needs of survivors must be central in any process. Survivors, their families and their advocates must now be given time to consider this legislation. The Department must consult closely with survivors to be sensitive to their needs and ensure that any system put in place delivers the information they deserve.

"I want to take this opportunity to once again commend survivors for their tireless and passionate advocacy on this issue and their determination to ensure this important right is no longer denied to them."