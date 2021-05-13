Protest over maternity partner restrictions to take place in Kilkenny

A protest will outside St Luke's Hospital later this morning as part of a nationwide protest calling for maternity partner restrictions to be lifted.

This is part of a nationwide protest by @Irishbirthmovement @aims Ireland to lift Maternity Partner restrictions.

"We, the-- Irish Birth Movement --are calling now for a nationwide protest for partners to have unrestricted access so they can support the birthing person at all times. There are many reasons for this.

"We are asking pregnant people, partners, new parents, midwives doulas friends and family come join us.

"We are asking for restrictions in maternity hospitals to be lifted. We want the birth partners to stay with the birthing person through all of labour and birth. Partners are not visitors! They are essential to the well being of the war birthing person and the baby. We also call for restrictions to be lifted during antenatal appointments, scan appointments, on hearing sad news and on visiting their child/children in the NICU unit," a spokesperson said.

The protest will take place today at 11am with social distancing and mask wearing is promoted.