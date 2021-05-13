Kilkenny business prepare to re-open after seven months

Linda Murray and Jenny White from Beoga Nutrition prepare to reopen their doors on Monday, (May 17) for the first time in over seven months.

Similar to so many businesses all over the country, Beoga Nutrition’s work came to a halt last March.

“We’ve been on and off with the whole opening and closing saga. Closed in March, opened briefly in July, closed again in October. It’s been a rollercoaster,” said Jenny White.

They have been adapting their method and style of work. In addition, working quietly behind the scenes in preparation to open.

“We are so looking forward to seeing our clients again in person at our Parliament Street clinic but we will also continue with our online one to one’s as it works really well for some people” said Linda Murray.

It’s been many months of uncertain times for people all over the country. Over the summer months, they’ll be concentrating predominantly on one to one consultaions with a key focus on gut health, mood, women’s health, anxiety and weight management.

For more email info@beoganutrion.ie or visit www.beoganutrition.ie for more details.