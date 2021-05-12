Two for Today: Excitement as Kilkenny carboot sale to welcome back customers and sellers on May 23

As part of the Back in Business campaign by kilkennypeople.ie we will be highlighting Kilkenny businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

Make sure to support local businesses and venues as the county re-opens.



The Castleinch Kilkenny carboot sale will be re-opening on Sunday, May 23 and welcoming back all its customers and sellers. The location is only 3.5km outside Kilkenny (R95DW95).

With strict protocols in place and all HSE guidelines being adhered to, everyone can look forward to having the buzz back in the Castleinch Kilkenny carboot sale. Whether you're a bargain hunter, antique enthusiast or on the hunt for a gift, there is something for everyone.

Follow on Facebook for news and updates

or check out



https://castleinchvenue.ie/