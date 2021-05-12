ALONE has welcomed approval of Sláintecare Implementation Strategy and Action Plan

ALONE, the organisation that supports older people to age safely and securely at home, has welcomed and is encouraged by the Sláintecare Implementation Strategy and Action Plan 2021-2023.

The organisation has previously advocated for improved healthcare to support Ireland’s growing ageing population, and believe that the implementation of this plan will benefit older people as they return to society in the coming weeks and months.

The plan will receive funding of €3.69bn over three years, which ALONE believe is the level of investment needed in health services in order to make health care more community based and accessible to older people. ALONE wish to work alongside Government in order to ensure that the targets and goals set out in the plan are realised for everyone.

ALONE has continually called for improved supports for older people to enable them to age at home safely and securely, such as increased home supports, implementing community specialist hubs including integrated care programmes for older people, the National Falls Prevention Programme and the recruitment of dementia advisors, all of which are outlined in the plan.

Seán Moynihan, CEO of ALONE, said: "We are delighted that Sláintecare, with cross party support, has finally received the Government investment that it needs. ALONE believe that the approval of the Implementation Strategy and Action Plan 2021-2023 is a step in the right direction, however, there is much more to be addressed and developed given the realities that come with an ageing population. We are looking forward to working with Government to ensure that the targets and goals set are realised for the benefit of everyone.

“This is also about reform, and we are all going to have to work together to bring about the changes needed for this plan to be realised. Nothing stands still, input and feedback will be required from all parties involved to ensure the effective implementation of the plan across the country.”

Contact ALONE if you have concerns about your own wellbeing or the wellbeing of an older person you know on its National Support Line, which is available seven days a week from 8am-8pm, on 0818 222 024. Further information can be found on www.alone.ie.