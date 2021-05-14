No TJ Reid as Brian Cody rings the changes for Kilkenny's clash with Antrim

The Kilkenny senior hurling team has been named for Sunday's clash with Antrim at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Change is a big theme as Brian Cody looks to shake things up, with TJ Reid set to sit out this game entirely.

In goal, St Lachtain's man Darren Brennan starts ahead of stalwart Eoin Murphy who has been named on the bench.

Tommy Walsh and David Blanchfield come into the backs ahead of Ciaran Wallace and Darragh Corcoran. Cillian Buckley is joined in midfield by Richie Reid.

Captain Adrian Mullen shifts into the full forward line alongside James Bergin and Alan Murphy, while goalscorer against Dublin Martin Keoghan is joined by Eoin Cody and Liam Blanchfield.

Kilkenny team to face Antrim: Darren Brennan, Tommy Walsh, Huw Lawlor, Paddy Deegan, David Blanchfield, Padraig Walsh, Conor Browne, Richie Reid, Cillian Buckley, Liam Blanchfield, Eoin Cody, Martin Keoghan, James Bergin, Adrian Mullen, Alan Murphy.

Subs: Eoin Murphy, Ciaran Wallace, Joey Holden, Darragh Corcoran, Michael Cody, Michael Carey, Conor Fogarty, James Maher, John Donnelly, Eoin O' Shea, Tadhg O'Dwyer.