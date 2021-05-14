Two for Today: Hennessy's Suit Hire Kilkenny back open by appointment

As part of the Back in Business campaign by the Kilkenny People, we will be highlighting two Kilkenny businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the county are becoming available, so make sure to support them. Here's our next instalment of the Two for Today initiative:

Hennessy's Suit Hire Kilkenny

The local business is back open by appointment only. Ring 056-7770577 to organise your appointment with Dave.

Look forward to seeing you in store to look after your suiting needs

Check them out on Facebook or email info@kilkennysuithire.com.

http://www.kilkennysuithire. com