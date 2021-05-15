Kilkenny Library Service launch initiative to encourage a love of reading among young children

Early Learning and Care settings, including registered childminders in County Kilkenny will receive free book bags under the First 5 Little Library Initiative.

The initiative aims to develop little libraries in early learning and care service settings and build a consistent link with their local library to encourage a love of books and reading among young children.

As part of the National Right to Read Literacy programme which promotes literacy and reading development for people of all ages and backgrounds, Little Library packs containing books, library membership cards and literacy resources will be delivered to our local libraries, who will contact the registered Early Learning Centers and care settings to arrange collection.

“We are delighted to have received over 680 books for childcare facilities around the county” said Executive Librarian, Aisling Kelly. “Providing a literacy rich environment and access to books from a young age is a significant factor in helping prepare children for success in school and throughout life.”

Colette Byrne, Kilkenny County Council Chief Executive on behalf of the public library sector said: “Public libraries are proud to support the Little Library Book Bag initiative – a welcome new element in the expanding Right to Read programme. Library staff have helped to grow Right to Read over the past few years, offering events and resources for children, families and individuals throughout the year. It is wonderful to know that children in Early Learning and Care settings will also now benefit from the programme in that environment and from all the positive effects that reading brings such as greater self-esteem and well-being, greater social and health outcomes and an overall better quality of life as they grow up.”

The project is a collaboration between the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY), the Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) and the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA). €650,000 has been provided for the project from DCEDIY and DRCD.