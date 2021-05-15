Nursing home residents in Kilkenny to participate in Bealtaine celebrations

Nursing homes across the city and county are being encouraged to take part in the Bealtine Festival which takes place next Friday.

Age & Opportunity’s Bealtaine Festival, in partnership with Nursing Homes Ireland is inviting care homes and day care settings around Ireland to participate in the inaugural National Arts in Nursing Homes Day.

On Friday (May 21), nursing homes are invited to showcase the wonderful creative activity taking place in their nursing home or day care service either through planning an activity that takes place on that day or exhibiting work already made in a special way.

“We know that creative activity happens throughout the year and we are now encouraging nursing homes and day care settings across the country to celebrate this by scheduling a special creative activity on May 21,” said Dr Tara Byrne, Arts Programme Manager and Bealtaine Festival Artistic Director, Age & Opportunity. “By focusing on one day, we hope to garner more public attention for this important work, which brings great health benefits and joy to people in these settings. Whether they would like to focus on one activity or pack the day with different workshops, performances and exhibitions, there are lots of enticing options for them choose from. We’re encouraging staff to canvas residents and see if there is something new they would like to try.”

Tadhg Daly, Nursing Homes Ireland CEO adds: “Creative arts are integral within nursing homes in bringing great therapuetic benefit and pleasure to residents and enjoyment to them. We are delighted to participate in Bealtaine 2021 by celebrating the role of arts in our nursing homes. We consider it a particularly momentous year to acclaim their role within nursing homes, as they were integral to supporting residents during very difficult times the past year. We’re urging nursing homes across the country to embrace this opportunity which can present a happy celebration for nursing homes.”

For more information, a leaflet and poster for National Arts in Nursing Homes Day please visit https://ageandopportunity.ie/ arts/creative-supports-for- care-homes/ or call 01 805 7713.