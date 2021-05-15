Outdoor dining pods and new menu as guests return to Kilkenny's Muse café

As the Butler Gallery at Evans’ Home opened its doors again last Monday, there was excitement also for Muse Coffee + Food, a café located in the grounds of the popular attraction.

The café has just announced a crowd-pleasing new family-friendly brunch menu. Muse’s outdoor dining pods will provide guests with an unique al fresco experience in the heart of the city — and the opportunity to take in the spectacular courtyard garden and medieval surrounds. The family-run café has a total of five heated glass dining pods, with a collective seating capacity for 18 people available for booking.

As well as the pods, Muse Coffee + Food also has a large garden terrace with plenty of seating available for people to take in the grounds and enjoy the sunshine when the pods are fully booked. Here, visitors will be able to sit and order items from the ‘Garden Grab And Go’ menu.



The pods

Having spent years developing the idea for the business, owners Sharon and Aidan Quinn, along with their young family, finally packed up and moved lock, stock and barrel from Dublin to Kilkenny in 2019 to make their dream of running their own café in the city a reality. When the opportunity arose to locate it in the magnificent Butler Gallery, they grabbed it with both hands.

In pursuit of her dream, Sharon — who has a family background, previous experience of working in hospitality and a passion for plant-based nutritional science — left behind a career in finance and e-commerce, but hasn’t looked back since opening the doors and serving her first customers in August 2020.

“We are so excited to be open for outdoor dining this summer and welcome guests to come and enjoy the stunning surrounds of Evans’ home,” she says.

“A visit to Muse is a must — the addition of our fabulous new dining pods and contemporary menus means that we can offer diners something completely unique and unparalleled. We’re aiming to deliver a truly memorable experience and make eating here a real treat, especially given the tough year that everyone has had.”

Despite the pandemic, Muse Coffee + Food, which only opened in August 2020, has developed a reputation for delicious, freshly prepared gourmet food showcasing the best of local produce from Kilkenny and the surrounding counties. This is served alongside specialty coffees made using beans from Dublin’s Cloud Picker coffee roasters.

At weekends (brunch will be served 10am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays), guests will be able to kick back in their pods with a glass of prosecco or rosé in hand (the café has a full wine licence) and choose from brunch dishes including the likes of

The Butler Eggs Benedict, Mimi’s Chocolatey Waffles, Big Al’s Breakfast Bagel, The Hey Jude Pancake Stack, and The Green Bowl, topped with Free Range Poached Eggs and served with Sourdough Bread.

For those who like to end their meal on a sweet note, Muse’s Brunch Desserts consist of a signature tiramisu, their Fancy Lemon Tart, and a Baileys Chocolate Ganache pie.

Parents can relax in the knowledge there are plenty of options guaranteed to put a smile on children’s faces this summer with a special kids’ menu (available midweek and at weekends) featuring homemade pizzas. pancakes, toasties, and more.

During weekdays (when the café’s opening hours are 10am - 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday), pod diners will be able to order from a lunch menu featuring an Irish Smoked Salmon Bagel with Crispy Capers, The Kilkenny Reuben Sandwich, Muse’s Buddha Bowl, and a Meat Lover’s Flatbread, among other dishes.

At both lunch and brunch sittings, diners will be able to make use of speaker docks in the individual pods to personalise their experience, allowing them to set the mood and enjoy a memorable meal against a background of their favourite tunes.

Exclusive pod reservations can be made by emailing your request to hello@musecoffeefood.ie.