€27,000 to repair busy pedestrian access to Kilkenny ring road

Mayor John Coonan has welcomed the approval of funding for remedial works to the pedestrian steps from Ballyfoyle Road onto the Kilkenny City ring road.

€27,000 has been allocated for necessary repairs and upgrading works to the steps, which are a busy pedestrian route.

Mayor Coonan said: "This pedestrian access has very significant daily use and serves access to and from several routes, including Cnoc Baun, Glendine Woods, Glendine Heights, Glendine Court, Kilkenny Golf Club, Kilkenny College and the Model School back to the Castlecomer Road.



"Following representations I have received and concerns I raised at the April meeting of the Kilkenny City municipal meeting regarding the ongoing deterioration over the years of this widely and regularly used pedestrian access, I am delighted to have received confirmation from Ian Gardener, senior area engineer in Kilkenny County Council that final approval of €27,000 Euro to carry out all necessary repairs and upgrade works required at this very important pedestrian access.

"This necessary safety upgrade will be widely welcome for people who use this essential pedestrian access point everyday."