Two for Today: Market Cross Shopping Centre delighted to welcome back its customers

As part of the Back in Business campaign by the Kilkenny People, we will be highlighting two Kilkenny businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the county are becoming available, so make sure to support them. Here's our next instalment of the Two for Today initiative:

Market Cross Shopping Centre

"As we prepare to welcome back all business & customers, we are mindful that this has been a long road and advise that everyone takes steps at their own pace and know we are truly excited to finally see all the wonderful faces old and new.

"We have amazing Market Cross staff in both our Security and Cleaning Departments who are here working hard to keep everyone safe and everything sanitized.

"I think after three lockdowns we all realize the importance of personal interaction and it is that personal shopping experience which makes such a difference in helping us feel more upbeat and valued, something that you cannot get by shopping online. We have many exciting new stores lined up, the first is our new Barbers called Rudeboys opening on May 17 so make sure to give them a warm Kilkenny welcome and watch this space! It is important now that we shop local, shop safe and enjoy the little things again in life. Look forward to seeing you all’’

For more info: Follow us on https://www.facebook.com/ MarketCrossKilkenny/ & Instagram or marketcross.ie

#shopmarketcross #shopsafe #Shopkilkenny