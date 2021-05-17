Two for Today: James Martin Instruments are passionate about their craft

James Martin Instruments are a small family run business, based in Piltown, who make handcrafted acoustic instruments. These are all crafted from a mix of some locally sourced wood such as Bog Oak, Spalted Beech, Walnut, Ash and Chestnut along with a large range of exotic woods like Cocobolo, Ebony, Pau Ferro etc. They are all completely hand crafted by James himself. We don't use any CNC or pre-machined parts, it is truly his craft and passion.

James makes a wide range of acoustic stringed instruments like Ukulele, Mandolin, Octave Mandolin, Bouzouki and Guitars. Our most popular instrument is our Pau Ferro Octave Mandolin and OM Guitar. The Pau Ferro wood is proving to be most popular due to the fact that it has very similar properties to that as Brazilian Rosewood but is much more sustainable and not an endangered species like the Brazilian Rosewood.

James also carries out all types of repair and maintenance on all stringed instruments. Whether it just be a set up or adjusting string height or soundboard replacement or full restoration, we do it all!

You can follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/ HandmadeGuitar , Instagram @irishhandmadeguitar or check out our website www.jamesmartininstruments.com . We can now offer shipping worldwide, not only for purchases of our instruments but also if you would like to send an instrument in for repair.