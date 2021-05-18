Kilkenny Steiner School set to expand to include secondary education

Kilkenny Steiner School is expanding and from September will provide secondary school education.

The primary school has been providing a Steiner Waldorf education to children in the county for over 25 years at Ballytobin in Callan and currently has 47 students on its books.

From September children will have the opportunity to continue with this model of education through the establishment of a secondary school. The school will, in time, cater for children aged 12 to 16 years by offering Classes 7, 8 and 9 (the equivalent of the Junior Cycle). In September we will have a combined class 6/7, for which six places are available.

The Steiner Waldorf model provides a truly holistic education by placing equal value on educating the head, heart and hands. This is achieved by having dedicated teachers who understand the importance of tuning into a student’s needs and interests and fostering their enthusiasm for learning about the world around them. Teachers draw from a rich and diverse curriculum and have the freedom to bring their own unique strengths and skill set into their teaching.

For information about this method or to enquire about the new secondary school see kilkennysteinerschool.com