Funding of €20,000 for Kilkenny heritage projects

Three projects across the county will share €20,000 under a special grant scheme run by The Heritage Council.

The fund will help boost a post-Covid recovery, grow tourism, and enhance community spirit by supporting local heritage projects. Under the Community Heritage Grant Scheme, €20,810 has been allocated to community groups and not-for-profit organisations in Kilkenny.

Recipients include: Kilkenny Archaeological Society who received €3,710 for the ‘Old Kilkenny Review Digitalisation Project’,

Windgap Tidy Towns was allocated €2,100 to prepare a conservation management plan for Windgap Grotto, which will help inform its future management and conservation and Castlecomer Discovery Park received €15,000 which goes towards an immersive interactive digital experience, based on the local coal-mining museum.



€1.2 million has been allocated to community groups and not-for-profit organisations under the scheme.