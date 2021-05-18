Two for Today: Find your inner child at Di Di's Walk In Art Studio

Art It is a wonderful airy space at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre run by artist DiDi Dobree-Wilson that offers a walk-in art experience for all ages.

You can have fun decorating an artwork with your child or you can drop him/her off while you catch up on your shopping. Children from the age of 5 - 13 can enjoy the excitement of DiDi's summer camps. They are always stimulating, educative and fun, and often include other activities such as sewing, cooking, crystal art, string painting and much more. For the 8 - 13 year children bring a packed lunch for a full day's entertainment.



Parties at Art It are great craic and are for all ages! Paint, glitter, gem a piece from a very wide selection of objects, draw a live model, paint pottery, paint a canvas and so much more. Pick what appeals to you, find your inner child and have fun!

Art It also runs art classes in acrylic and oil painting, first experience classes for the young and fun art Saturday classes during the school terms.

To check us out you can either call DiDi at 086 3085270, Facebook us at https://www.facebook.com/ artitkilkenny , Instagram us at artitkilkenny., website us at www.artit.ie or look DiDi up at www. contemporaryartandpaintings. com