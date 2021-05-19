Kilkenny County Council adopts new Litter Management Plan

Kilkenny County Council adopted a new 3-year Litter Management Plan at their monthly meeting held last Monday.

The plan includes a wide spectrum of measures from upgrading and expanding the Council’s network of bring centres, continuing the roads sweeping programme and investigating illegal dumping through to supporting the Green School Programme, Tidy Town Groups and the installation of new litter bins as part of wider Town and Village Renewal Schemes.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Andrew McGuinness, in welcoming the publication of the plan said: "We all have a part to play to ensure we leave no trace and I am pleased with the ambitious actions contained in this plan. The Council will continue to work with schools, community groups, Tidy Towns groups, the business sector and the general public to tackle the scourge of litter throughout our beautiful county."

The plan reveals that cigarette litter, followed by packaging, sweet litter, food related litter, paper and dog foul are the main types of litter to be found throughout County Kilkenny with pedestrians and passing motorists being the main sources of litter. The measures in the plan are intended to help combat the increasing trend in the number of litter complaints being received by the Council for investigation in the past 12-months.

Breaches of the Litter Pollution Act such as leaving or throwing litter in a public place, is subject to an 'On the Spot' fine of €150 and the Council issued over 220 such fines for various offences under the Act last year.

The Council’s Environmental Awareness Officer, Bernadette Moloney proactively engaged with a range of stakeholders in developing initiatives for inclusion in the Plan, including the Council’s four Municipal Districts and Strategic Policy Committee for Environmental Protection, as well as the Public Participation Network and the Tidy Towns Forum. The Plan was also placed on public display and all submissions received were taken into account before the Plan was finalised and adopted by the Council.