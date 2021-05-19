Kilkenny centre administers most Covid vaccines in the South East - and has lowest Covid test rate!

Business as usual applies at the HSE’s Covid 19 Vaccination Centres in Kilkenny, Carlow, Enniscorthy, Waterford and Wexford and people can continue to register for and will receive vaccine appointments.

Yesterday, Tuesday, May 19, staff across the five centres administered 3,734 vaccines:

945 at the Centre in Cillín Hill, Kilkenny;

932 at the Centre in the WIT Arena Carriaganore, Waterford;

894 at the Centre in the Riverside Hotel, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford;

511 at the Centre in the Clonmel Park Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

462 at the Centre in the Barrow Centre, IT Carlow.

Many thanks to all involved.

Covid Testing

The lowest number of people presenting for Covid tests has been in Kilkenny.

Until further notice, you can attend on a walk in basis (no appointment necessary) at existing HSE Covid 19 Testing Centres in Kilkenny, Carlow, Clonmel, Waterford and Wexford.

Between Friday morning last, May 14, and 1pm today, Wednesday, May 19, a total of 3,318 tests have been carried out in the five facilities across the South East:

944 at the C19 Testing Centre in Whitemill, Wexford;

928 at the C19 Testing Centre in Kilcohan, Waterford.;

533 at the C19 Testing Centre in St. Dymphna’s Hospital, Carlow;

435 at the C19 Testing Centre serving South Tipperary at Moyle Rovers GAA Centre, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary;

425 at the C19 Testing Centre in Hebron Industrial Estate, Kilkenny.