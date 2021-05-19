Breaking: Father and son found not guilty of threatening to damage property at Wetlands

A father and son accused of making threats to burn down a family's members chalet have been found not guilty.

Jimmy Carthy Snr and Jimmy Carthy Jnr of Bay 7, Wetlands Halting Site, Kilkenny were found not guilty of making threats to damage property at the Wetlands Halting Site on dates between August and November, 2020.

Jimmy Carthy Snr was also found not guilty of arson at the Wetlands Halting Site on August 7, 2020.

Evidence was heard before a judge and jury for the past week at Kilkenny Circuit Court. This afternoon the jury returned a verdict of not guilty.