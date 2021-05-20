Kilkenny Court: Suspended sentence and eight-year driving ban for no insurance

A four-month suspended sentence was imposed on a defendant who was ‘in a very bad place at the time of the offence’ at a recent sitting of Kilkenny District Court.

Martin Clowry, 3 O’Loughlin Road, Kilkenny admitted to driving without insurance and a driving licence at Templemartin, Kilkenny on March 3, 2020 and at Goods Shed Way on March 16, 2020.

Sergeant Morgan O’Connor said that on March 3, 2020 gardai stopped the defendant driving a vehicle. The defendant had no driving licence and the vehicle was seized. The defendant also failed to produce documents within 10 days.

Sgt O’Connor also outlined how on March 16, 2020 gardai were on patrol when they observed the vehicle being driven by the defendant. Gardai asked the defendant if he had a driving licence and he said that he did not and failed to produce documents.

Previous convictions

The court heard that the defendant has 79 previous convictions including two previous convictions for no insurance in 2020.

Solicitor Chris Hogan said that his client had received a suspended sentence last December and ’has been staying out of trouble’ and that it was ’a wake up call’.

Mr Hogan said that his client is actively seeking work. A letter of apology was also handed into the court.

Relapse

“At the time of the offending behaviour he was in a very bad place and had relapsed on drugs,” said Mr Hogan.

Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the defendant of the offences on March 3, 2020 and fined him €150 and disqualified him from driving for six years.

In relation to the offences of March 16, 2020 Judge Carthy imposed a four-month sentence which she suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for eight years.