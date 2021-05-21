Kilkenny County Council approves framework for commissioning of Public Art

A Public Arts Policy, which outlines a clear framework for public art commissioning, was approved at a recent meeting of Kilkenny County Council.

The policy document was created in collaboration with key stakeholders, including staff within Kilkenny County Council, elected representatives, artists, arts organisations and local communities.

The policy is in line with the Government’s National Guidelines on Public Art.

Following the approval of the Council’s Public Arts Policy, Cathaoirleach Cllr. Andrew McGuinness welcomed the policy.

“I believe that public art is a great means for us to showcase Kilkenny’s track record in providing strong support for arts and cultural,” he said.

“ I look forward to seeing public art share public spaces with all of the people who live, work and visit our county,” added the Cathaoirleach.

The Per Cent for Art Scheme ringfences funding that is only available for public art projects and supports the commissioning of artists across all contemporary art forms, including visual art, music, dance, theatre, opera, film, literature, architecture, traditional arts and circus and street arts. It also supports the commissioning of temporary and permanent art projects.

Through this scheme, Kilkenny County Council can apply for funding of up to 1% of the total construction costs of publicly funded capital infrastructure projects, for the purposes of commissioning original, context-specific art projects.

A spokesperson for Kilkenny County Council said that the local authority ‘is pleased to have this document to guide us in commissioning public art programmes going forward’.

“We are cognisant of how public art adds value to the cultural, aesthetic and economic vitality of a community. Also, how it contributes to a community’s identity, fosters community pride and enhances the quality of life for its residents and visitors,” added the spokesperson.

Since the early 1990’s, Kilkenny County Council has worked with numerous partners and stakeholders to develop a diverse collection of public art projects. During this period, approximately 40 permanent and 13 temporary public sculptures have been commissioned and installed in a range of locations around the city and county.