Fancy owning a project property? Unfinished Kilkenny house with stunning views listed for auction

A substantial, unfinished property with views of the unspoilt and spectacular scenery of rural Co Kilkenny is among the properties listed for an online auction.

The 250 square metre four-bed house in the townland of Brownstown, near Tullogher village, will go to auction on the Youbid.ie site on May 27 with an Advised Minimum Value (AMV) of €35,000.

It is situated on a generous and elevated site of almost half a hectare (circa. 1.2 acres) about 3km from Tullogher village and only 6km from nearby New Ross.

Both Kilkenny and Waterford cities are a little over half an hour away and access to the M9 motorway is 12km away at Junction 11 Mullinavat.

The house is currently a bare concrete block shell with unfinished roof and floor timbers.

When finished it will offer a spacious family home in very scenic countryside with remarkable native woodlands nearby.

Commercial and residential property from a total of 12 counties are listed in the forthcoming auction.

Youbid.ie’s previous live-streamed events have seen 83% of properties listed sold at an average of 14% over reserve prices.

The properties for the May 27 auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie