Kilkenny Property: Beautiful Barry’s Cross home comes to market

DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to market this beautiful four-bedroom family home offering wonderfully bright and generously proportioned accommodation of 224.66 square metres.

This beautiful home mixes traditional and contemporary in style with all the trappings of modern convenience and easy maintenance. Offering many fine features, including an abundance of natural light, it is tastefully decorated and exceptionally presented throughout.



There are four large bedrooms, two featuring en suite bathrooms, while the kitchen/living/dining room really is the focal point of home. There is also a triple aspect sunroom with French door to patio area.

Coming to the market in fantastic condition throughout the property comes with beautiful countryside views. It also has a purpose-built convertible first floor (subject to FPP) which is fitted with velux windows.

The property also has a single car block-built garage.

The property is located only 5.8 km from the town of Castlecomer and is only a 25 minute drive to Kilkenny City Centre. Dublin is also only just over an hour’s drive away.

Viewing is a must. Full details are available from DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

Barry’s Cross

Cruttenclough

Coon

Castlecomer

Kilkenny

R93P2Y1

Guide Price: €300,000

BER Rating: B3