Kilkenny Property: Get away from it all at Highfield

Looking for a premium home in walk-in condition? Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery may have the answer.

Highfield is an impressive detached family residence standing on circa 0.65 hectares/1.6 acres of landscaped gardens and adjoining paddock.

This premium home is in an idyllic, secluded and sought after rural location, yet it is only a 10 minute drive to Kilkenny City centre.

The property was built by the owners in 2009 to an extremely high standard and will appeal to buyers looking for a premium home in walk-in condition.

The spacious and light fitted accommodation extends to 218 square metres (2,347 square feet) over two levels. The layout at ground floor comprises: entrance hall, living room, sitting room, sunroom, kitchen/dining room, utility room and a guest wc.

The layout at first floor level is as equally impressive and comprises: landing, four double bedrooms (master with en-suite) and a family bathroom.



The gardens and paddock extend to circa 0.65 hectares/1.6 acres of landscaped garden and add another space for living and entertaining in the summer time.

The property is well set back from road and accessed by cut stone entrance piers with electric wrought iron gates. A shared gravelled driveway bounded by a lawn and post and rail fencing leads up to the private entrance for Highfield.

Sweeping driveway

Accessed through a pair of wooden farm gates, a sweeping gravelled driveway bounded by lawn and post and rail fencing leads up to the front and side of the property.

Featuring parking for several cars there is also detached garage to the side of the property. The garage has power, plug sockets and also houses the oil burner. The side and rear garden are laid in lawn bounded by post and rail fencing with Beech hedging. A large paved area to the rear is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining.



The property is located in a beautiful country setting in the townland of Ballyhendricken which is in the parish of Ballycallan. It is only 7km from Kilkenny City centre where there is an excellent choice of primary schools, secondary schools, restaurants and shopping facilities.

The property is convenient to a number of hospitals including Kilcreene Orthopaedic Hospital, St Luke’s Hospital, St Canice’s Hospital and UPMC Aut Even Hospital. The M9 motorway is a 15-minute drive from the property allowing access to both Dublin and Waterford.

Viewing of the property is strongly recommended. Further information is available from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056 77 21904 or email john@sfmccreery.com

Highfield

Ballyhendricken

Ballycallan

Co Kilkenny

R95 TD99

Asking price: €575,000

BER: C1