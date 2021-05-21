39 vacant local authority homes in Kilkenny to be refurbished and re-let

Kilkenny is to receive funding to refurbish 39 local authority houses that will be re-let this year as part of the Governments Void Programme according to Andrew McGuinness, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council.

"Building on the success of last year’s record investment in the voids programme, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, has announced another voids programme for 2021 which will see his Department provide funding for the refurbishment and re-letting of approx. 39 social homes in Kilkenny this year," said Cathaoirleach McGuinness.

Under the scheme the Department will cover the cost of up to €11,000 per property for the refurbishment of standard vacant properties. Recognising that a small number of homes which are vacant do require significant investment to bring them back into use local authorities can recoup an average of €50,000 per property for up to 10% of vacant stock.

Commenting Minister O’Brien said, “I am delighted that my Department are now in a position to approve applications so that Local Authorities can get to work in bringing vacant social housing properties back into use.

“Following a 13-week construction sector shut-down we know that COVID-19 will have a significant impact on housing delivery targets and the Government have said we will do all that we can to make up for any loss. The refurbishment and re-letting of vacant social housing stock is vitally important in this regard," he said.

Welcoming the news, Council Chairman Andrew McGuinness said, "this is great news for Kilkenny as it will mean that an additional 39 homes will be brought up to modern standards and allocated to families that really need them, giving them an opportunity to have somewhere they can call home.