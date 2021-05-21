Kilkenny to receive €43,427 in funding for biodiversity projects

The Green Party in Kilkenny have welcomed the allocation of €43,427 for biodiversity projects in Kilkenny as part of the Local Authority Biodiversity Grant Scheme.

The Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, announced that all 31 Local Authorities have received funding under the scheme, with a total of €1.35 million made available in 2021.

Cllr Maria Dollard has welcomed the investment in Kilkenny’s biodiversity.

“This is great news for Kilkenny and especially the projects that utilise Citizen Science data gathering. We know that people care about nature, it matters to them. There has never been greater demand for healthy nature. This funding will see investment in projects driven by education, citizen science, awareness and action projects about pollinators, invasive species and birds. “

Biodiversity projects that have been allocated funding in Kilkenny include:

- €25,132.00 for a survey and monitoring programme of Barn Owl and Swift breeding sites in Kilkenny. It will include a citizen science programme and production of conservation videos

- €16,000.00 funding for Kilkenny Invasive Species Management Plan for Silaire Woods and Woodstock Estate and Gardens.

- €2,295.00 to purchase and disseminate pollinator awareness and education materials to the public. This will comprise a selection of the advice booklets and leaflets produced by the All Ireland Pollinator Plan.

Announcing the successful projects, Minister Noonan said:

“There is good news for nature in every Local Authority in Ireland today! I’m thrilled to see so many excellent biodiversity projects receive funding under the Local Authority Biodiversity Grant Scheme, which I doubled funding for this year. Community-level action is so important, and the initiatives provided for through this grant demonstrate the scale and breadth of interest in biodiversity and the natural world across the country. I can’t wait to get out and visit them over the coming year.”