Legendary singer to perform in Kilkenny nursing homes

Renowned musicians have been bringing joy to the residents of hospital settings and care homes as part of Mobile Music Machine’s ‘Covid Care Concerts’.

To date 450 live classical music concert concerts, across 14 counties, have been performed safely in their gardens since launching last June.

Over the coming weeks renowned musician Anthony Kearns will perform in the gardens of nursing homes on a number of dates in Kilkenny between May 30 and June 4.

The live ‘Covid Care Concerts’ feature everything from Bach to Beethoven and The Beatles to Abba, as well as traditional Irish music and more in-between, usually finishing with “We’ll Meet Again” by Vera Lynn.

The pilot project is the largest arts and health intervention supported in response to the pandemic and is funded by the HSE.

The project is also a collaboration with Blackwater Valley Opera Festival and is part funded by Creative Ireland.

Anthony Kearns from County Wexford began his career in Dublin in 1993 with the renowned singing teacher Veronica Dunne.

He took American television audience by storm in 1999 as a member of the wildly-popular PBS super-group, The Irish Tenors which he continues to tour with twice a year.



High-Profile

His international solo career includes high-profile celebrity engagements, television appearances, concert tours, and collaborations with the finest orchestras, including the Boston Pops, the Chicagoland Pops, Grand Rapids (MI) Pops, and the National Symphony Orchestra at the National Memorial Day Concert in the USA.

Mr Kearns has performed in the most prestigious venues around the world, from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House. He has performed for four US presidents and for Pope Francis at a pre-Mass Concert in Philadelphia. He released his first solo album in 2014, With a Song in My Heart.

Speaking about the Covid Care Concerts initiative and its positive impact within these communities, the founder and creative talent behind the project Gerald Peregrine (leading Irish Cellist) said: “We are delighted to have played a part in bringing some happiness to these residents with our ‘Covid Care Concerts’, especially during the most difficult months of the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to see families return to the care homes and are delighted we can perform for them as well as their family members. By the end of 2021, we hope to deliver over 800 concerts, leading to the employment of 80 musicians, and have high hopes for the future with plans to nationalise this programme in partnership with the HSE and Creative Ireland from 2022 onwards”.

The ‘Covid Care Concert’ series is the most comprehensive live arts programme currently active in Ireland. As a project in response to the pandemic, it is unique in its size and reach within a global context. The programme is symbolic of the Irish spirit of giving and a leading example of a positive social response to the pandemic.