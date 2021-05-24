Man due before Kilkenny court over city centre growhouse

A man is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court this morning in connection with a cannabis growhouse which was located in the city in recent days.

Approximately €55,000 worth of cannabis plants were seized during a search of a property on Ballybought Street on Wednesday.

Detectives from gardaí subsequently travelled to Cork and arrested a suspect on Saturday. He was arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station and is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court later today.