Man due before Kilkenny court over city centre growhouse
Cannabis plants valued at €55,000 seized during search
A man is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court this morning in connection with a cannabis growhouse which was located in the city in recent days.
Approximately €55,000 worth of cannabis plants were seized during a search of a property on Ballybought Street on Wednesday.
Detectives from gardaí subsequently travelled to Cork and arrested a suspect on Saturday. He was arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station and is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court later today.
