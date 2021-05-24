Drugs with an estimated value of €22,000 seized in Castlecomer

Approximately €22,000 worth of drugs have been seized in a number of searches in Castlecomer.

Gardaí have searched five properties in the past eight days. €14,000 of benzodiazepines were seized from a house yesterday while €6,000 of heroin was seized from another property in recent days.

Two arrests have been made to date and the suspects are currently before the courts.

Investigations are ongoing.