Submissions are open for this summer's AKA festival

Submissions are open for this years Kilkenny Alternative Arts festival which will go ahead in August 2021.

This year’s festival, like many other festivals and events around the country, will be a hybrid festival-meaning that if the government guidelines allow some level of live performance then the organisers intend to facilitate that. However, the team behind AKA006 envisage a strong component of online events.

Submissions are currently open until May 31st and application forms can be gotten by emailing hello@akafringe.com or at the following link: https://forms.gle/xNJGhva5Rd5V4NRt5

This Friday (May 28) at 7pm AKA will run a workshop for artists on how to digitise your art.

Have you been wondering how you could transform how your practice is presented on the internet? Or have you never transferred your artwork to the online world? Then this workshop is for you! Come along and get some coaching from our web developer Aoife O’Brien. To register for this event email “hello@akafringe.com” Digital Workshop in the subject line.