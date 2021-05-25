Bookings boost for Kilkenny’s hotels and guesthouses

Hotel and guesthouse owners in Kilkenny are welcoming the increase in bookings that has followed the recent announcement that hotels will reopen on June 2.

The latest survey from the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) shows booking levels nationally now average 31% for July and 27% for August – the key summer months. This compares to levels of 23% and 21% just ahead of the announcement.

As hotels and guesthouses prepare to reopen Colm Neville, Chair of the South East branch of the IHF, is calling on the Government to facilitate the return of vaccinated overseas travellers quickly to give a clear sign to overseas markets too that Ireland is open for business again.

“The increase in bookings in the past fortnight has been a welcome morale boost to our members and those employed in the sector. The domestic market was a real positive last year and we expect home holidays to be very important for the sector again this year.

Mr Neville is also calling on the Government to implement the EU Covid-19 Travel Certificate as quickly as possible.

“This would send a very clear signal that Ireland is reopening for tourism when it is safe to travel and will facilitate the necessary lead times for planning holidays and business travel. As an island international tourism is critically important, accounting for over 70% of tourism revenue pre-COVID.”