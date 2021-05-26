Kilkenny receives further donations of PPE from Taiwan

A large donation of Personal Protective Equipment from Taiwan was received by Cathaoirleach Andrew McGuinness in Kilkenny last Friday.

This is the second donation from the group since the start of the pandemic and will be distributed to homes for our elderly this week.

The donation was made through the Ireland Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Association, which is chaired by Deputy John McGuinness, and the Taipei Representative Office in Ireland, in partnership with the Taiwan Ireland Association.

Among the materials donated were medical masks, surgical gloves and hand sanitiser. The previous donation also included infrared forehead thermometers, gowns and goggles, and medical gloves.

Guests present at the event included Representative Pierre Yang of the Taipei Representative Office in Ireland, the chairman of the Ireland Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Association, John McGuinness TD and Chairman of the Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness.

Representative Yang said, “As members of Irish society, the donation of high-quality PPE to help Ireland to fight the epidemic is the intention of the Taiwanese community. At the same time, Taiwan also hopes to establish long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation with Ireland as the impact of the epidemic alters many of the operating models we are accustomed to. Taiwan is very willing to cooperate with enterprises in Kilkenny City in order to produce masks with Taiwanese machinery and European materials, as well other epidemic PPE."

Deputy John McGuinness thanked the Taiwanese group for their kind donation adding that the donation will be of great benefit.

"Little did we know this time last year when we received the first donation of PPE, that we would still be battling the pandemic a year or more later. This donation and the previous donation are very kind gestures and have and will be of great benefit.”

“The previous donation was spread throughout community hospital facilities in the city and county and this donation will be spread among our public nursing homes, “he said.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness said he will now arrange for the PPE to be distributed.

“I’m delighted to accept this kind donation and will ensure that its delivered to our public nursing homes. I’m very grateful to the Taiwanese Parliamentary Friendship Association and I commend them for the work they are doing all over the country."