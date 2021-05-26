#KilkennyBackinBusiness

Two for Today: Gifts 4 U is open on High Street in Kilkenny

KILKENNY

Gifts 4 U

Located at 66 High Street, Gifts 4 U are delighted to be back open and serving their loyal customers once again.

People are welcome to go in and browse the shop.

They have a wide range in store including yankee candles, Willow Tree, miniature clocks, handmade ceramics and gifts for weddings, christenings, birthdays and graduations to name but a few.

