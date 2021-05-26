HSE update on community healthcare and Covid 19 services in Kilkenny

Community Healthcare appointments in Kilkennyare proceeding as normal for the rest of this week.

Business as usual also applies at the all five of the HSE’s Covid 19 Vaccination Centres throughout the South East and people can continue to register for and will receive vaccine appointments.

The existing five HSE Covid 19 Testing Centres in the region also continue to operate seven days a week on a walk in basis (no appointment necessary) basis.

The HSE’s IT systems used from day to day to deliver and administer services continue to be shut down as a precaution whilst it and authorities address the effects of a cyber attack.

The message from South East Community Healthcare continues to be:

"It’s important to turn up for community healthcare appointments, for example at health centres and mental health clinics. In addition to Primary Care Centres operating as normal, it’s largely the case also with Mental Health services, Older Persons Care (home help for instance) and with support workers from Disability Services. Any change will be communicated directly to you by the HSE," a spokesperson said.



"The HSE apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the understanding of everyone - including the extraordinary efforts of its own teams to maintain services as best it can. The HSE are also reminding everyone that we are still working through a pandemic and asks the public to stay safe and continue practicing the basics as regards preventing the spread of Covid 19," added the spokesperson.