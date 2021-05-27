Gardaí warning to people in Kilkenny in wake of cyberattack on HSE

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) is continuing its criminal investigation into the cyber attack on the HSE in conjunction with local and international partners.

An Garda Síochána has not been confirmed, at this time with any certainty, that any personal records or data have been leaked, even though this is probable and would be a feature of these attacks.

An Garda Síochána continues to advise people that An Garda Síochána, the Health Service Executive (HSE), the Department of Social Welfare or other state agencies will not cold call a person looking for personal information such as Date of Birth, PPS numbers or bank account details.

An Garda Síochána encourages people who have reason to suspect they are victims of cyber related crime, particularly the recent criminal cyber-attack of the HSE, to make a report at their local Garda station.

Scam and fraud attempts continue and every person needs to be scam aware.

An Garda Síochána has regularly highlighted concerns on all types of fraud and scams which are proliferating vie email, text message and phone call. These include:

• Underpayment/ Overpayment for some goods or service

• Eligibility for a refund or Social Welfare payment

• Being investigated in relation to criminal activity

• Possible leak of Personal Information



Anonymous online fraudsters use general wide spread electronic means to contact random persons i.e.... automated phone calls, texts and emails with generalised information. These communications do not use any unique personal information but rely on the current fear and concern amongst members of the public.

The current automated phone call scams may appear to emanate from official/ authentic numbers and have included State offices including allegedly from Garda Síochána numbers.

If you engage with these callers, during a conversation they may elicit information from you and then use that information to suggest they were already in possession of it, gaining your confidence.

You can check the legitimacy of the caller, by terminating the call and then make contact back by a publically advertised number for that organization/ agency/ company, directly dialled by yourself, DO NOT redial a number.

On receipt of these communications An Garda Síochána advice remain the same

• DO NOT engage with the caller

• DO NOT press 1 etc…

• DO NOT click on any links in emails or text messages

• Do not download APPs / remote access software



If concerned please contact your local Garda station

In the event that any person is contacted by a 3rd party who appears to have specific and unique information relevant to that person An Garda Síochána advice is

• DO NOT engage with the caller

• DO NOT press 1 etc…

• DO NOT click on any links in emails or text messages

• Do not send them money,

• Do not download APPs / remote access software

• Do not withdraw money and lodge it into cryptocurrency ATMs

• If someone calls to your home, do not let them in without seeing Identification – if it doubt ring local station or 999

• Screenshot the email, text message or other communications

In all cases contact your local garda station to report any suspicious activity.