An engaging listen - Kilkenny Arts Office announce new works for Poetry Phone

Kilkenny County Council Arts Office Poetry Phone has a new selection of poems selected by Bernadette Roberts from the Arts Office.

The new range of works, written by Kilkenny poets and published in the Poetry Broadsheets, will be uploaded to the Poetry Phone for June.

Everyone is welcome to the poetry phone. Just dial 1800-272 994 to listen to one of 11 poems written by Kilkenny poets, Jane Meally, Alice Bennett, Frank Marshall, Willie-Joe Meally, Myra McAuliffe, Susie Lamb, Carmel Cummins, Monica Fleming, Nora Brennan, Angela Keogh and Gerry Moran.

The poems are beautifully recited by Kilkenny actors Susie Lamb, Ger Cody and Nuala Roche.

Here people will find poems of memory, recollection, nature, nurture and place which will bring a smile to any heart, giving people a sense of solace and comfort - some will take people back in time.



They are poems of real kinship, understanding and connection.

They reflect the beauty of the ordinary and the real understanding and connection between people, how it is experienced in the small things. The tasks and jobs that we do together, our daily companionships, gentle encouragements, the very everyday of human life and the beauty in these simple, quiet and ordinary things. After all, ‘feeling is a matter of the small’ (Carl Jung)

To listen to a poem please pick a number between zero and nine.

