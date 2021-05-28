Kilkenny schools celebrate news of classroom boost

Two Kilkenny schools were celebrating after news of a classroom boost was confirmed.

A long-awaited 12-classroom extension at Coláiste Mhuire in Johnstown has been given the green light to proceed to the tender stage, according to John Paul Phelan TD.

The Department of Education and Skills this week approved Carlow Kilkenny ETB to advance to tender for construction of the major extension, a move that Deputy Phelan said brings the project a ‘significant step closer to the appointment of contractors and work commencing on the ground’.

“This major extension, providing eight general classrooms, a second home economics room, a second design and communications graphics (DCG) room and two science labs with a shared prep area, will hugely enhance the educational experience available to second level students in Johnstown and the broader North Kilkenny area”, Deputy Phelan said.

Modern Facilities

“It will bring significant benefits to the school community for many years to come, ensuring students have the most modern facilities to learn and prepare for their futures.”

Deputy Phelan also confirmed that funds have been secured to provide additional temporary accommodation at Coláiste Mhuire this September. The school is to receive funding under the Department of Education and Skill’s Additional Accommodation Scheme to purchase two prefabs, to be used as general classrooms.

Burnchurch National School, Cuffesgrange, is to receive a new prefab to house a Special Educational Needs (SEN) classroom under the same scheme.

“Construction of these prefabs will ensure that sufficient accommodation is available to cater for pupils enrolled at these schools in September,” Deputy Phelan added.