Looking for a Kilkenny City home with a View?

DNG Ella Dunphy present a great opportunity to acquire this two-bedroom detached home situated in a prime location within a short stroll of Kilkenny City.

The property offers bright, spacious and well-proportioned accommodation with a private rear garden offering abundance of space for extending subject to planning permission.

The excellent location of Tower View will be of major interest to those in search of a highly convenient location while being only a short walk to Kilkenny City with a wide selection of amenities & facilities all on its doorstep .

Viewings by appointment only. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

Tower View

1 Greensbridge Street

Kilkenny

Guide Price €230,000

BER E1