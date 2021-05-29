Looking for a Kilkenny City home with a View?
Tower View is in a prime location within a short stroll of Kilkenny City centre
DNG Ella Dunphy present a great opportunity to acquire this two-bedroom detached home situated in a prime location within a short stroll of Kilkenny City.
The property offers bright, spacious and well-proportioned accommodation with a private rear garden offering abundance of space for extending subject to planning permission.
The excellent location of Tower View will be of major interest to those in search of a highly convenient location while being only a short walk to Kilkenny City with a wide selection of amenities & facilities all on its doorstep .
Viewings by appointment only. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com
Tower View
1 Greensbridge Street
Kilkenny
Guide Price €230,000
BER E1
