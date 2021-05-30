Watch the Irish Open from home - at Mount Juliet!

The eyes of the sporting world will be on Mount Juliet when the Irish Open is held at the prestigious Kilkenny venue this year - but why not watch the golf from home?

Hooke & McDonald have brought 6 North Paddocks, an attractive large three bedroom two story residence overlooking the 15th fairway of this world renowned championship golf course, to market.

A major refurbishment costing in the region of €70,000 was carried out to the property in recent years to bring it up to its present condition.



The North Paddocks is an exclusive modern courtyard of just 10 houses in the heart of this iconic estate, offering peace and tranquillity in a place of unparalleled beauty. It is within a short walk of the clubhouse, the leisure centre, the hotel and restaurants.

This property is situated on the Mount Juliet Estate, which is one of the country’s finest golf resorts, incorporating a 4 star hotel with a Michelin Star Restaurant, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus designed championship golf course and clubhouse, leisure centre, spa, bars and restaurants.

Heritage

Steeped in heritage, Mount Juliet Estate is Ireland’s leading country estate and enjoys a strong family culture, whilst maintaining the highest level of service and hospitality for which Mount Juliet is internationally renowned.

This property is ideal for owner occupation or as an investment or holiday home. There is strong demand for rental accommodation on the Estate.

Extending to 155 square metres (1,668 square feet) the accommodation comprises an entrance Hall and cloakroom with w/c and whb, living and dining area with French door leading to a barbecue and patio area.

The kitchen and breakfast area is fitted with an array of presses and shelving, polished marble work-tops.

The first bedroom is large and has a bathroom off it with bath, w/c and bidet. A room off it was a dressing room but is set up as a fourth bedroom.

The second bedroom is a double bedroom with timber flooring, built-in wardrobes. The en suite third bedroom is a single bedroom but with two beds in it.



Excitement is building in Mount Juliet in advance of the Irish Open in July. The course and the whole Estate are in magnificent condition.

Apart from the golf there has been a big increase in activity in the sale of houses on the Estate in recent months. Hooke & MacDonald have sold a number of houses there mainly at prices from €520,000 to €750,000 also one at €1.4 million and another at €1.65 million.

Many of the purchasers plan to live on the Estate either to retire or to commute to work in Kilkenny, Waterford or Dublin. Others have bought with the intention of using the house for holiday or weekend use and perhaps letting it out during a number of months each year as there is a huge demand for rental accommodation in the Estate.

Hooke & MacDonald have a selection of houses for sale at present in Mount Juliet.

