Garda investigation into criminal damage incidents in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information following incidents of criminal damage in Kilkenny city and county over the weekend.

On Friday gardaí received a report of damage caused to a car parked on Vicar Street between Friday and Saturday. The passenger wing mirror was knocked off between 5pm on Friday and 5pm on Saturday. Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Meanwhile gardaí also received a report of damage to a door and window of a house in Bakers Quay, Tinnahinch on Saturday evening shortly after 9.30pm. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them in Thomastown.