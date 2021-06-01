Funding to upgrade outdoor play facilities in two Kilkenny villages

Two outdoor play facilities in Kilkenny are set to be upgraded under the Summer of Play initiative announced today (Tuesday, 1st June).

Funding has been allocated to install a cable runway and sand diggers in Kells playground, Rath and a cable runway at Woodstock gardens and Arboretum Natural Playground in Inistioge.

Local TD John Paul Phelan says the new facilities will create wonderful opportunities for children and their families to get outside and play as restrictions ease in the coming months.

“This funding allocation to Carlow and Kilkenny county councils, under the Local Authorities Play and Recreation grant, will support works to ensure these four playgrounds are safe and inclusive for all children to enjoy," he said.

"The projects funded encompass a wide range of initiatives that will deliver diverse benefits to children and young people, who have experienced such very difficult times because of the pandemic. We want to help make sure that they get outside, play, and have fun."

Deputy Phelan also confirmed details of the Government’s Playing Outside Grant for Early Learning and Care and School-Aged Childcare services, which opens for applications on June 18 and will provide €5.5 million in funding for services to enhance their outdoor spaces.

“Early Learning and Care and School-Age Childcare services have already risen to the challenge of adapting to the current Covid-19 restrictions by enhancing their outside spaces to support children to spend more time outside. The Playing Outside Grant will help services to further develop their outdoor spaces for learning and play," he said.