Non-profit organisations in Kilkenny invited to apply for awards

Non-profit organisations in Kilkenny are being invited to apply for the Good Governance Awards 2021.

Now in its sixth year, the Good Governance Awards recognise and encourage adherence to responsible governance by non-profit organisations in Ireland.

Commenting today , Diarmaid Ó Corrbuí, CEO of Carmichael, said: “We are delighted to open applications for the Good Governance Awards 2021. We look forward to receiving more entries from organisations in Kilkenny this year. Each year the Awards showcase the excellent work carried out by non-profit organisations to implement effective and transparent corporate governance policies.

“Strong governance is essential in maintaining public trust and support for the vital work non-profit organisations do. Public trust in the sector in recent years has been damaged by a number of high-profile cases of bad governance. These cases are unacceptable and not the norm in our sector.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, our sector has been at the forefront in supporting some of the most vulnerable and marginalised communities in our society. Non-profit organisations have provided essential services such as food parcels, supports for the elderly and online learning for children. Strong governance is now more important than ever in ensuring non-profit organisations are operating effectively.”

As part of the judging process for the awards, annual reports of applicants are assessed by panels of governance and accountancy experts, under the following criteria: transparency, governance, performance and impact and financial information.

Mr. Ó Corrbuí added, “The Good Governance Awards raise the quality of corporate governance in our sector by encouraging higher standards of good practice. Expert feedback is provided to all entrants on how to improve the quality of their annual reports. This helps to ensure our sector is meeting best practice and constantly reforming.

“This year we are especially encouraging applications from the diverse range of organisations working in the non-profit sector. We welcome applications from all areas – from arts and sports to homeless services and youth organisations. Due to the growing profile of the Good Governance Awards, we expect to see our highest number of applications yet this year.”

How to Enter

To enter, the non-profit organisation must be registered in Ireland and have a social purpose. There are seven categories for the awards based on the annual turnover of the organisation.

Details on the entry criteria and categories; the judging panel; guidance on how to enter; and other resources such as annual report templates are available at: www.goodgovernanceawards.ie .