Over €5,000 worth of 'cannabis jellies' seized in Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny have carried out searches on a number of properties in the city in recent weeks and have seized over €5,000 worth of ‘cannabis jellies’.

In one search at a property at a housing estate on the outskirts of the city a significant amount of cocaine was seized along with approximately €4,000 worth of the jellies, which are illegal in Ireland.

It is understood that the drugs were ordered in from the United States, where they can be legally purchased on prescription, and then sold onto Kilkenny youngsters illegally for more than double the price.

“Dealers are targeting a different market and they are exploiting and bringing young people into the cycle of drug use, crime and addiction.

“We are appealing to parents to be vigiliant and to contact gardaí if they have any concerns. Many of these products are extremely potent and can cause serious harm,” a garda source said.

THC oil, containing a high percentage of psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation, was also seized by gardaí. It is suspected that it was been sold at a Kilkenny secondary school.

Investigations into the growing use of cannabis-infused edibles, such as jelly sweets, chocolates, cookies, and confectionery are continuing. Any product infused with THC is controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/1984, and their possession is illegal.

Gardaí are also concerned that people, especially young children, many consume the product in the belief that it is ordinary confectionary.

“Cannabis-infused edibles could be confused with regular confectionery due to the similarities utilised in packaging the products,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are encouraging persons who become unwell as a consequence of consuming drugs to seek medical assistance by dialling 999 or 112. If a juvenile has consumed these products, medical attention should be sought immediately by calling 999 or 112. People who consume these products, not realising they contain THC, are subject to drug testing if required by law and would test positive for consumption of a drug,” added the garda spokesperson.

Anyone with information can contact the drugs hotline on (087) 7904885.