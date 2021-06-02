WARNING: Leading supermarket chicken product popular with children recalled due to salmonella

Batches of Roosters Breaded Chicken Goujons are being recalled by Aldi due to the presence of salmonella.

The alert was issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) on Tuesday.

According to the FSAI: "People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

"The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

"Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

"The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness."

The implicated batches are: Category 1:

Product: Roosters Breaded Chicken Goujons; pack size: 320g

Batch Code: 20300B and 20323B; best before end dates: October 2021 and November 2021

Country Of Origin: Ireland



Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.