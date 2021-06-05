Stunning Stoneyford home delivers all the charm of Chapel View

Number 36 Chapel View is an impressive five-bedroom detached family home, ideally positioned on a large and secluded corner site.

Chapel View is a small and exclusive development of just 36 houses built by GMB Construction, based in Kilkenny.

Purchased by the owners in 2005, 36 Chapel View was the original showhouse. The owners have further embellished the property with stylish upgrades, including the purchase of an additional 164 square metres of garden, resulting in a large, secluded and stylish home with plenty of space for family living and entertaining.

This magnificent home is presented in turnkey condition and extends to 198 square metres (2,131 square feet) over three levels.

The layout at ground level comprises entrance hall, guest w/c, living room, family room, dining room, kitchen, conservatory and a utility room.

The layout at first-floor level is equally impressive. Moving from the landing there are four good-sized bedrooms, one with an en-suite, and a family bathroom. The layout at second-floor level features a landing area and a stunning and spacious master bedroom, complete with an en-suite.

Secluded

The property is superbly positioned on a large and secluded corner site.

The front garden is laid in lawn, bordered by mature trees, hedging and herbaceous planting. A tarmacadam driveway provides off-street parking for up to four cars. Dual gated side access leads through to the rear of the property.



The large and private rear garden (measuring 70 feet by 45 feet approx) is south-west facing and fully enclosed with a block built wall to the rear and outside wall on the right-hand side. Concrete post and panel fencing adjoins the neighbouring garden. A cobble lock patio area is perfect for al-fresco dining and entertaining.

The rear garden is mainly in lawn and is a secure children’s outdoor play area. A garden shed sits on the corner of the site.

A boiler-house extension to the side of the house contains a wood-pellet boiler and storage, facilitating dual heating option of wood pellets or gas.

Convenient Location

Chapel View is conveniently located in the centre of the village of Stoneyford.

The property is a 15-minute drive into Kilkenny City centre. Stoneyford is also within minutes of Junctions 9 and 10 of the M9, allowing easy access to Dublin (75 minutes), Waterford City (25 minutes) and the surfing beaches of Tramore (40 minutes).

There are many amenities in Stoneyford village including Scoil Chairáin Naofa primary school, Malzard’s Bar, Knockdrinna Café and Walshe’s convenience store.

Stoneyford is an attractive and engaged community with its own soccer club, running club. Many activities operate out of the popular community centre with its adjacent grass pitch, walking track and children’s play area.

The property is in close proximity of Thomastown, Kells and Bennettsbridge. The magnificent Mount Juliet Estate and Golf Club is a five-minute drive.

View of this property is highly recommended.

Further information is available from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, Kilkenny, tel 056-77 21904 or email john@sfmccreery.com

36 Chapel View

Stoneyford

Co Kilkenny

R95 T638

Asking price: €375,000

BER: C2 rating